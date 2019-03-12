Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Trade Talks, Magic Johnson Lecture 'Sapped Morale'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen out of playoff contention in recent weeks, and the team's struggles can reportedly be traced back to the drama surrounding the trade deadline.

Sources told ESPN's Zach Lowe the Anthony Davis rumors "sapped morale," as did team president Magic Johnson's comments following the failed trade attempt.

Los Angeles was the team most heavily linked to Davis following the New Orleans star's public trade request in late January. A number of the Lakers' offers to the Pelicans became public, with Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram among the players involved in trade talks.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst went on ESPN's The Jump ahead of the deadline and said that he believed the Pelicans had leaked trade talks in order to get back at the Lakers for Davis' trade demand:

Johnson would later allege that New Orleans did not engage in negotiations in good faith. That said, though, he expected his players to be able to handle the situation like professionals, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

"Quit making this about thinking these guys are babies because that's what you're treating them like. They're professionals. All of them. And this is how this league works. They know it, I know it—that's how it goes.

"So we've got to move forward, and we are moving forward. They played outstanding against Boston. Give them credit. And we want to play well today and continue on. This is a part of the league. You've got a good side of the business that we get paid to be professional basketball players, and there's deals like this."

While Johnson claimed his organization did not leak trade talks, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium recently reported that the Pelicans believe the Lakers made negotiations public.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times noted that Johnson made a point to meet with his players following the failed trade attempts and attempted to clear the air so the team could move forward. Unfortunately, it hasn't worked out as he had hoped.

The Lakers have gone just 3-9 since the trade deadline and have lost five in a row to drop to 30-36 on the season. As a result, they sit seven games back of the final playoff spot.