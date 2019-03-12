This Is Gabriel Jesus: From Dancing and FIFA to Driving a Mobility Scooter

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 12, 2019

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

He loves FIFA, he loves dancing, he loves having fun, but does he really still get paid pocket money from his mum?

In this exclusive interview, the Manchester City and Brazil star tells us what makes him tick and busts a few myths about himself along the way.

Related

    The Problems Zidane Will Face at Madrid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    The Problems Zidane Will Face at Madrid

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report

    Courtois' Real Madrid Future in Doubt with Zidane

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Courtois' Real Madrid Future in Doubt with Zidane

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Adidas Launch Beckham x Zidane Anniversary Collab Boot

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Adidas Launch Beckham x Zidane Anniversary Collab Boot

    SoccerBible
    via SoccerBible

    With Zidane Gone, Juventus Look to France's Deschamps

    World Football logo
    World Football

    With Zidane Gone, Juventus Look to France's Deschamps

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia