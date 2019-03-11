Nicolas Petit Loses 2019 Iditarod Lead After Dogs Refuse to Run

Rachel D'Oro/Associated Press

The Iditarod is grueling on its own, but it's even more difficult to win when the dogs don't cooperate.

Nicolas Petit was leading the 2019 sled dog race in Alaska as of Sunday, but he fell out of first place after the rest of his team decided to slow the pace.

According to Leroy Polk of KTUU, one dog had attacked another, which led Petit to intervene.

"Everybody heard daddy yelling," he said. "Which doesn't happen. And then they wouldn't go anymore. Anywhere."

After leading the race at the previous two checkpoints, Petit was forced to take an extended rest. At least three other mushers passed him.

"I ain't moving, so I'm not doing that great," he said Monday.

The 39-year-old is going for his first Iditarod title after finishing in second place last year, per Tegan Hanlon of the Anchorage Daily News.