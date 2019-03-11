George Foreman's Daughter Freeda Dies at Age 42 by Apparent Suicide

March 11, 2019

31 Mar 2000: Freeda Foreman daughter of George Foreman poses in the ring for the camera during a press conference at the Regent Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Harry How/Getty Images

Freeda Foreman, daughter of former boxer George Foreman, died Saturday in an apparent suicide, according to TMZ Sports

KTRK in Houston reported Foreman was discovered hanging in a closet inside her home. Authorities don't believe she died as the result of foul play, but the investigation remains ongoing. TMZ spoke to a source who said asphyxiation is the preliminary cause of death. Foreman was 42.

Her father reflected on her death:

George Foreman's exploits in the ring are well-known to sports fans. He knocked out Joe Frazier in January 1973 to become the heavyweight champion, eventually losing to Muhammad Ali in October 1974 in "The Rumble in the Jungle."

Freeda briefly followed in her father's legacy. She fought six times between June 2000 and November 2001. She finished 5-1 with three knockouts as a professional.

