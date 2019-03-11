George Foreman's Daughter Freeda Dies at Age 42 by Apparent Suicide

George Foreman's Daughter Freeda Dies at Age 42 by Apparent SuicideMarch 11, 2019
Freeda Foreman, daughter of former boxer George Foreman, died Saturday in an apparent suicide, according to TMZ Sports.
KTRK in Houston reported Foreman was discovered hanging in a closet inside her home. Authorities don't believe she died as the result of foul play, but the investigation remains ongoing. TMZ spoke to a source who said asphyxiation is the preliminary cause of death. Foreman was 42.
Her father reflected on her death:
George Foreman @GeorgeForeman
Daddy I want to Box,”Get an Education first” I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade https://t.co/q6mMSBxWqE
George Foreman's exploits in the ring are well-known to sports fans. He knocked out Joe Frazier in January 1973 to become the heavyweight champion, eventually losing to Muhammad Ali in October 1974 in "The Rumble in the Jungle."
Freeda briefly followed in her father's legacy. She fought six times between June 2000 and November 2001. She finished 5-1 with three knockouts as a professional.
