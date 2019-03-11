Steve Kerr Tried to Talk with Draymond Green After Viral Video During Suns Loss

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

A loss to the Phoenix Suns could be considered a low point of the season for the Golden State Warriors, but the situation was exacerbated by some apparent words from head coach Steve Kerr.

During a timeout late in Sunday's game, Kerr was caught on television talking to his assistants and appeared have harsh words regarding forward Draymond Green.

"I'm so f--king tired of Draymond’s s--t," the coach seemed to say, as Anthony Slater of The Athletic noted.

Per Slater, Kerr was made aware that the clip had gone viral on the internet and tried to speak to Green after the game, but the player had already left the locker room before he got there.

Kerr addressed the situation Monday, joking about what he had really said on camera:

He also noted that any discussion about it with Green was "private."

