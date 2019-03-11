Steve Kerr Tried to Talk with Draymond Green After Viral Video During Suns Loss

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 13, 201, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

A loss to the Phoenix Suns could be considered a low point of the season for the Golden State Warriors, but the situation was exacerbated by some apparent words from head coach Steve Kerr.

During a timeout late in Sunday's game, Kerr was caught on television talking to his assistants and appeared have harsh words regarding forward Draymond Green.

"I'm so f--king tired of Draymond’s s--t," the coach seemed to say, as Anthony Slater of The Athletic noted.

Per Slater, Kerr was made aware that the clip had gone viral on the internet and tried to speak to Green after the game, but the player had already left the locker room before he got there.

Kerr addressed the situation Monday, joking about what he had really said on camera:

He also noted that any discussion about it with Green was "private."

  

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    The Golden State Warriors’ Bizarre Adventure

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    The Golden State Warriors’ Bizarre Adventure

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Kyrie Sorry for Recent Media Issues: 'Hasn't Been Perfect'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Sorry for Recent Media Issues: 'Hasn't Been Perfect'

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Andre Ingram Joining Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Andre Ingram Joining Lakers

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Magic Ignored Pleas to Re-Sign Lopez, Randle

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Magic Ignored Pleas to Re-Sign Lopez, Randle

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report