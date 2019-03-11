NFL Rumors: Raiders Aren't 'Cash-Rich' Despite Cap Space Ahead of Vegas Move

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 28: Oakland Raiders owner and managing general partner Mark Davis attends a game between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on February 28, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Panthers 6-5 in a shootout. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders have been among the big spenders early this offseason, but it appears as though that may be over.

On Monday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen (via NFL reporter Dov Kleiman) said he believes the Raiders will not actively pursue free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell because they are not a "cash-rich team."

Mortensen said the team "has no real revenue stream" from a stadium deal as it awaits its move to Las Vegas in 2020, and Raiders owner Mark Davis reportedly isn't flush with outside revenue.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: 49ers to Sign Kwon Alexander to $54M Deal

    2017 Pro Bowl LB is coming off a torn ACL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 49ers to Sign Kwon Alexander to $54M Deal

    2017 Pro Bowl LB is coming off a torn ACL

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Matt Miller: 49ers Eyeing OBJ Trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Matt Miller: 49ers Eyeing OBJ Trade

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Raiders, OL Brown Agree to 4-Yr/$66M Deal

    Ex-Pat will be the highest-paid OL in NFL history 🤑

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders, OL Brown Agree to 4-Yr/$66M Deal

    Ex-Pat will be the highest-paid OL in NFL history 🤑

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Will Be This Year's Biggest Spenders?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Will Be This Year's Biggest Spenders?

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report