NFL Rumors: Raiders Aren't 'Cash-Rich' Despite Cap Space Ahead of Vegas Move

The Oakland Raiders have been among the big spenders early this offseason, but it appears as though that may be over.

On Monday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen (via NFL reporter Dov Kleiman) said he believes the Raiders will not actively pursue free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell because they are not a "cash-rich team."

Mortensen said the team "has no real revenue stream" from a stadium deal as it awaits its move to Las Vegas in 2020, and Raiders owner Mark Davis reportedly isn't flush with outside revenue.

