Lakers News: 33-Year-Old G League Alum Andre Ingram Agrees to Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Andre Ingram to a 10-day contract, with the 33-year-old veteran joining the team for its game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Ingram last played in the NBA for the Lakers last season, appearing in two games while averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

He made quite the impression in that brief stint:

Ingram has been a career G League player, choosing not to go overseas and instead stay closer to his family and continue pursuing his NBA dream. He spoke about that decision with Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll last March:

"I think my first few years in the D-League when I was in Utah, that would have been the prime time to go overseas but I felt I was close to being called up, and so you just kind of pick and choose. 'Do you go after your dream, or do you go overseas?' And so I chose to stay. And you know, I don't regret the decision at all. I've enjoyed my time here, and I've been able to make a nice career out of it."

To compensate for his modest G League salary, Ingram works as a tutor in his free time.

As a player in the G League, Ingram has made his name as an elite shooter, hitting on 45.1 percent of his threes across 11 seasons. This season, he's averaging 8.6 points per game while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three, both career lows.

But with both Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram shut down for the season, there are minutes to be had in Los Angeles, as the Lakers' playoff hopes are over. Ingram will provide nice depth for the Lakers on their upcoming road trip.