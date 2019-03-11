Ilkay Gundogan 'Always Open-Minded' as Manchester City Contract Enters Last Year

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has said he's "always open-minded" considering his future options and acknowledged his next major contract could be his last as he approaches the final year of his deal.

Gundogan arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 and has made 101 appearances for City in all competitions. Speaking ahead of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash at home to Schalke on Tuesday, he hinted to reporters that he could be tempted to "change something," via DW Sports:

The Germany playmaker, who has a contract until June 2020, appeared alongside manager Pep Guardiola in Monday's press conference but was unabashed in making clear his open feelings toward a move:

"This is something everyone has to decide for themselves. I am 28 years old now so obviously my next contract will maybe decide where I am for the rest of my career. So, everyone feels differently. Maybe someone has a feeling to go for a new challenge or change something.

"I'm always open-minded for challenges but it is a personal situation. Everyone has to make their own decision. At the moment I try to play as well as possible and at the end of the season we are going to talk again."

Guardiola has also been clear about his hardline position on Gundogan's situation:

Despite the talk of separating, Gundogan reiterated he was "very happy" playing under Guardiola at City, where he's won one Premier League title (2018) and two Carabao Cups (2018-19).

City hold a 3-2 lead coming into the second leg of their round-of-16 encounter against Schalke, having scored twice in the last five minutes in Gelsenkirchen to take an aggregate lead despite being reduced to 10 men. Nicolas Otamendi was shown a second yellow after 68 minutes and will miss Tuesday's fixture.

Sportswriter Stefan Buczko spoke of the desire at Dortmund for Gundogan to reunite with the Black and Yellows, having previously spent five successful years at the Westfalenstadion:

He won the Bundesliga title in 2012 at the end of his first season in Dortmund, as well as playing a prominent role in their run to the 2013 Champions League final when they lost 2-1 to rivals Bayern Munich.

Gundogan missed a handful of matches this season due to a hamstring injury at the end of September, but his count of 23 starts from 37 total appearances could be considered low for a player of his quality.

Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva and Bernardo Silva generally stand ahead of Gundogan in Guardiola's midfield pecking order. However, the German admitted he's willing to adapt to less familiar for the benefit of the team, per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News:

Based on each party's stance, a failure to reach a contract resolution this summer could see City sell Gundogan in what could be their last chance to sell the player for a substantial fee.