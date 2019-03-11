Manchester United Midfielder Juan Mata Offers Injury Update in Blog

Manchester United Midfielder Juan Mata Offers Injury Update in BlogMarch 11, 2019
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has returned to training as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.
The Spaniard was forced off 25 minutes into United's 0-0 draw with Liverpool on February 24 and has missed their last four matches as a result.
He wrote in his official blog on Monday: "It is has been another different week, without being able to play, but there are reasons to be optimistic: On Friday I was able to put in some work out on a pitch again, and my recovery is progressing as hoped. Hopefully I can rejoin the team soon."
"I'm going to keep doing everything I can to be back fit as soon as possible," he added.
Mata's injury came at a difficult time for the Red Devils amid a spate of fitness problems throughout their squad.
Last week, he was one of 10 injured or suspended absentees for United's UEFA Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain, per the Press Association's Simon Peach:
Simon Peach @SimonPeach
#MUFC without 10 first-team players. No Martial, Matic, Jones, Lingard, Mata, Herrera, Sanchez, Valencia, Darmian or Pogba
Paul Pogba has now served his European ban, while Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial were able to return to action on Sunday as United lost 2-0 at Arsenal, but even after their return there are still seven players missing, including Mata.
Football writer Liam Canning believes the playmaker is underrated in his natural position:
Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning
Juan Mata needs to be appreciated more. Dislike him on the wing, but that's quite clearly not his position. Such a natural number 10. Was excellent in the lead-up to the goal.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to have him available again soon, both to alleviate their injury worries and because he can make incisive contributions to the final third.
The Red Devils travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in the FA Cup. Should Mata still be unavailable for that, he could target United's home clash with Watford on March 30 for his return to action.
