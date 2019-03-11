Manchester United Midfielder Juan Mata Offers Injury Update in Blog

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has returned to training as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The Spaniard was forced off 25 minutes into United's 0-0 draw with Liverpool on February 24 and has missed their last four matches as a result.

He wrote in his official blog on Monday: "It is has been another different week, without being able to play, but there are reasons to be optimistic: On Friday I was able to put in some work out on a pitch again, and my recovery is progressing as hoped. Hopefully I can rejoin the team soon."

"I'm going to keep doing everything I can to be back fit as soon as possible," he added.

Mata's injury came at a difficult time for the Red Devils amid a spate of fitness problems throughout their squad.

Last week, he was one of 10 injured or suspended absentees for United's UEFA Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain, per the Press Association's Simon Peach:

Paul Pogba has now served his European ban, while Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial were able to return to action on Sunday as United lost 2-0 at Arsenal, but even after their return there are still seven players missing, including Mata.

Football writer Liam Canning believes the playmaker is underrated in his natural position:

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to have him available again soon, both to alleviate their injury worries and because he can make incisive contributions to the final third.

The Red Devils travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in the FA Cup. Should Mata still be unavailable for that, he could target United's home clash with Watford on March 30 for his return to action.