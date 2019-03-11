Pep Guardiola: Raheem Sterling 'Can Do Better' Despite Manchester City Hat-Trick

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Raheem Sterling can still improve despite his 13-minute hat-trick in the Sky Blues' 3-1 win over Watford on Saturday.

Guardiola was pleased with the England international's performance, but he took issue with Sterling's first-half showing.

Per Goal's Dom Farrell, he said:

"Raheem can do better. He scored three goals, we're delighted, but he can do better.

"The first half was not the best performance from him but it's good when not playing at the top level to be consistent and score the three goals.

"It is the most important thing and we need that. The first half, he can do better."

The forward evidently enjoyed his own performance:

He felt the first half had been difficult, though:

In a quiet opening period, Sterling managed to create a chance for David Silva but otherwise contributed relatively little. He also failed to capitalise on a promising ball over the top from Silva early on.

He broke the deadlock less than a minute into the second half, though, albeit his strike should have been disallowed for offside.

It was 2-0 soon after when he converted Riyad Mahrez's cross from close range, and Sterling had his hat-trick when he latched on to a pass from Silva and escaped two Watford defenders before firing home.

The goals took Sterling's numbers in all competitions to impressive heights for the campaign:

Only Sergio Aguero has scored more for City this season, and no one in their squad has created more.

The Sky Blues are one point ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League title race and remain in the hunt for the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

They've already won the Carabao Cup this season, with Sterling the one to score the winning penalty in the shootout after the final against Chelsea was goalless after 120 minutes.

Should City win any further silverware this season, he'll likely have played a key role in their success.