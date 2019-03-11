Ravens Rumors: Brandon Carr's Contract Option Picked Up; Has Never Missed a Game

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Cornerback Brandon Carr will remain with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2019 season.

On Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reported Baltimore exercised the 2019 option on his contract, and his durability must have been a positive, as he has played every game since he entered the league 11 seasons ago.

According to Spotrac, Carr will make a base salary of $4.5 million in 2019.

This comes after Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in February the team was planning on bringing Carr back:

Baltimore already extended Tavon Young's contract this offseason and is deep at cornerback with Carr, Marlon Humphrey, Young and Jimmy Smith.

Carr recorded 45 total tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defended in 2018. He also tied for a career-best four interceptions in 2017.

The Ravens won the AFC North on the back of a defense that finished first in the league in yards allowed and second in points allowed, and they are keeping an important part of that group.