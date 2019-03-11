Robert Lewandowski Says He Would Be Open to Finishing Career with Bayern

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has said he would be open to staying at the club for the remainder of his career.

Lewandowksi joined the Bundesliga giants in 2014 and has been central to Bayern dominating German football since. In his time at the club, he's earned a reputation as one of the best finishers in the game and is enjoying another remarkable season in front of goal.

In recent years, there has been some speculation regarding Lewandowski's future, but when asked by Welt Am Sonntag (h/t Jack Sear of Goal) if he would be open to staying at Bayern for the rest of his career, the Poland international said he's in no rush to move on from the Allianz Arena:

"Everything is going very well here, I'm feeling well and I'm satisfied, the communication between the club is good.

"I can play at the highest level for another five to seven years. I've been playing for Bayern for a long time, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world, and if you play for that, there are few options to improve. ...

"I am fully focused on this season and my future in Munich. Bayern remains one of the top four in Europe, so I'm not thinking of other things."

Having netted two goals in the team's 6-0 win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Lewandowski became the top-scoring player from overseas in the history of the German top flight:

FOX Sports posted the highlights of the emphatic win on Saturday, which included two instinctive finishes from the Bayern man:

At the age of 30, Lewandowski is in the prime of his career, and once again he's proved himself to be supremely consistent in front of goal this season.

The striker leads the Bundesliga scoring charts outright after his brace at the weekend—his second in as many games—and is so refined in his link-up play.

Having trailed Borussia Dortmund in the title race for long spells of the season, the Wolfsburg win saw Bayern pull clear of their rivals on goal difference at the summit.

What a lot of Bayern fans will be hoping for in addition to domestic success is for Lewandowski to fire the team to UEFA Champions League glory. The German champions face Liverpool on Wednesday in the second leg of their last-16 tie, having drawn the first leg 0-0 at Anfield.

Away from home in the competition, Lewandowski hasn't been prolific:

The Poland star will view Wednesday's game and the rest of the competition as a chance to prove he can score goals that decide the biggest games in European football.

The one thing missing from his time at Bayern is an appearance in the Champions League final. While Bayern's failure to progress that far since 2013 is not solely down to Lewandowski, if he was able to replicate his recent domestic form on the European stage, they would have a fine chance of going far.