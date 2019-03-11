Jurgen Klopp Says 'Nobody Gets Rid Of' Liverpool in Premier League Title Race

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his side's resilience in the Premier League title race after they beat Burnley 4-2 on Sunday.

The win reduced the deficit behind Manchester City back to one point after City had beaten Watford 3-1 on Saturday.

Per MailOnline's Dominic King, he said:

"We have only to make sure that we stay in the really interesting competition on top of the table. The message is that nobody gets rid of us, if we play as we play here. We had the perfect mixture of fighting the opponent, fighting the circumstances and playing football.

"That was really good and I liked it. We scored five goals two weeks ago against Watford and then we didn't score against Everton and everyone asks me about more offensive line-ups! Next time we don't score, I think you will ask me again."

Goal's Neil Jones relayed further comments from the German:

The Reds were behind after just six minutes on Sunday when Ashley Westwood scored directly from a corner, although the Clarets were fortunate it was allowed to stand as James Tarkowski was impeding goalkeeper Alisson.

A pair of Roberto Firmino tap-ins either side of Sadio Mane's curling finish fired Liverpool ahead. Johann Berg Gudmundsson restored some hope for Burnley in injury time, but Mane rounded Tom Heaton in the final minute to grab his second.

Mohamed Salah's goalless run in all competitions extended to five matches—and he's scored just once in his last eight—but James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo felt he did well:

It bodes well for Liverpool that he was still able to contribute despite failing to get on the scoresheet and that Firmino and Mane were on hand to make up for him not scoring.

The trio have now scored 44 goals between them in the Premier League this season, and they're each in double figures domestically following Firmino's brace.

If the Reds are to get back in front of City and stay there over the eight matches remaining, their efforts will be vital.