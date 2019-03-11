Klay Thompson Criticizes Warriors Fans for Lack of Energy After Loss vs. Suns

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

Following an embarrassing 115-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson saved some of his scorn for the home fans at Oracle Arena.

"I expect our crowd to be a little more into it too," Thompson said, per Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area. "Like I know it's not the playoffs but it is our last go around in Oracle, the least you can do is stand up when we make a good play."

The Mercury News' Mark Medina shared Thompson's full comments about the matter:

To some extent, Thompson's words echo those of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. While Kerr wasn't referencing Warriors fans, he told reporters last week Golden State's players needed to give a little extra effort in order to close out Oracle Arena in style.

The Warriors are moving into Chase Center in downtown San Francisco for the start of next season.

Whether it's warranted or not, a star player criticizing his fans is almost never a winning strategy.

As much as the Warriors are battling a general sense of fatigue after having won three titles in four years, that same problem can extend to the fanbase as well. When you've seen your favorite team reach the NBA summit on multiple occasions—and witnessing beautiful basketball in the process—you might not get too revved up to witness a regular-season game against the NBA's worst team.

Then there's the feeling of inevitability that whatever happens before the playoffs is relatively meaningless for the Warriors as long as everybody stays healthy.

Golden State won nine fewer games in 2017-18 than it had the year before and finished seven games back of the top-seeded Houston Rockets. The team still put everything together in the postseason to claim the franchise's sixth championship.

Thompson's remarks will marinate for a little while before fans in the Bay Area have their chance to respond. The Warriors are embarking on a four-game road trip and won't return to Oracle Arena until March 21 against the Indiana Pacers.