Overwatch League 2019 Stage 1 Week 4: Titans' Top Plays, Prize Money

Week 4 of the 2019 Overwatch League featured a thrilling overtime showdown, continued New York Excelsior dominance and jockeying for playoff positioning.

New York is the top team in the standings at 7-0, but the Vancouver Titans were able to hold off a stern challenge from the Chengdu Hunters on Sunday and move to 6-0 to keep two undefeated teams in play.

Sunday Results

San Francisco Shock 3, Paris Eternal 1

Shanghai Dragons 3, London Spitfire 2

Boston Uprising 4, Florida Mayhem 0

Vancouver Titans 3, Chengdu Hunters 2 (overtime)

Stage winners receive $200,000, while the overall champion earns $1.1 million. More details on prize money here.

The league still belongs to the 7-0 Excelsior until otherwise notified.

They strengthened their grip on first place in the standings and moved to 7-0 with a Friday blowout of the San Francisco Shock. New York won 4-0 thanks to a head-turning performance from its match MVP and then had Saturday and Sunday off before the stretch run and stage playoffs:

While they aren't the only undefeated team, they looked far more dominant than a Titans squad that nearly lost to the Hunters on Sunday. Vancouver cruised to a 4-0 win over the Paris Eternal on Friday and appeared well on its way to the same against Chengdu with a first game win.

However, the Hunters roared back with wins in the second and third games thanks to impressive play from Baconjack before Vancouver evened the score in the fourth game and prevailed in the extra period.

The top of the standings was not the only place where there was drama in Week 4.

With the top eight teams making the stage playoffs, there is plenty of jostling at the cut line. The Boston Uprising, Seoul Dynasty, Houston Outlaws and London Spitfire are all 3-3 through six matches and staring up at the 4-3 Shock and 3-3 Guangzhou Charge. The Charge boast a difference of plus-three on their map win-loss record (15-12), which puts them ahead of the Uprising (plus-two) and Dynasty (plus-two) despite the 3-3 marks.

The Shock earned a monumental bounce-back win Sunday over the Paris Eternal after being blown out by the overwhelming Excelsior side.

San Francisco's 3-1 victory came after it cruised to wins in the first three games, providing the necessary cushion for a loss in the fourth.

Attention now turns to Week 5, where playoff positioning will take center stage. The final week before the stage playoffs and $200,000 prize will take place Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, and feature a clash between the Titans and Charge with one playing for an undefeated record and the other for a spot in the playoffs.