Video: Kofi Kingston Destroyed by The Bar After WWE Takes Away Title Match

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon continued to dangle a WWE Championship opportunity in front of Kofi Kingston, only to rip it away at the last minute.

Kingston was originally supposed to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE title at Fastlane, only for McMahon to replace him with Kevin Owens. After The New Day lobbied on his behalf, McMahon told Kingston he'd get a championship shot after all, making the WWE title match a Triple Threat affair.

However, Kingston got to the ring and learned he was instead pitted in a handicap bout with The Bar. Kingston showed a lot of heart but was no match for Cesaro and Sheamus.

Xavier Woods and Big E attempted to come to Kingston's aid but were met on the entrance ramp by Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev. Woods and Big E had defeated Nakamura and Rusev on the Fastlane pre-show.

Kingston received a groundswell of goodwill from WWE fans in the buildup to Elimination Chamber, a feeling that carried through that pay-per-view after he pushed Bryan to the limit.

Although many in the WWE Universe want to see Kingston get another crack at Bryan's title, McMahon seems intent on preventing that from happening.