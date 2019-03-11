ACC Tournament 2019: Schedule, Start Times, Live Stream and TV Info

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers are seeking their second straight ACC tournament title, but the league's longtime powers will be giving Tony Bennett's squad a major fight.

North Carolina wrapped up the regular season with a victory over rival Duke, finishing with an even ACC record to Virginia and as the No. 2 seed. Duke, which is anticipating the return of superstar freshman Zion Williamson, checks in at No. 3.

Florida State highlights the remainder of the 15-team field set to contend for the ACC's automatic qualifier to the NCAA tournament.

Everything you need to know―when, where, how and what to watch―is included in the following preview.

Viewing Information

Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

Dates: March 12-16

TV: ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU

Live stream: For complete schedule, visit WatchESPN.

Tuesday, March 12

First round

Game 1: No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest (Noon ET, ESPN2)

Game 2: No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pitt (7 p.m., ESPNU)

Wednesday, March 13

Second round

Game 4: No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Clemson (Noon ET, ESPN)

Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Game 1 winner (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. Game 2 winner (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Game 3 winner (9:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Thursday, March 14

Quarterfinals

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner (Noon ET, ESPN)

Game 9: No. 4 Florida State vs. Game 5 winner (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina vs. Game 6 winner (7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 11: No. 3 Duke vs. Game 7 winner (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, March 15

Semifinals

Game 12: Thursday afternoon winners (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 13: Thursday evening winners (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, March 16

Championship

Game 14: Friday evening winners (8:30 p.m ET, ESPN)

ACC Tournament Preview

Zion Williamson will play, right?

That's the question that will define the ACC tournament―and if he doesn't, it immediately carries over to March Madness.

Prior to the now-infamous shoe explosion that resulted in his knee injury, Duke boasted a 23-2 record with a pair of marquee wins over Virginia. Since then, however, the Blue Devils have split their six games, losing both matchups to North Carolina.

After the loss in the regular-season finale to UNC, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he expects Zion to return for the ACC tourney.

Should that happen, it's fair to suggest most college basketball fans would be hoping for a third clash between Duke and UNC to see Williamson take on the Tar Heels. Provided both teams win their opening game, that would happen in the semifinals.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Virginia is poised for a matchup with an ACC squad hoping to strengthen its NCAA tournament resume. Bubble teams North Carolina State and Clemson will square off in the second round.

The ACC doesn't have any other programs in desperate need of a win, though it wouldn't hurt Syracuse to add another victory.

But there's always plenty of action in the ACC. From Tuesday to Saturday, it should be a captivating tournament.

