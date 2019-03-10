Olympic Track Cyclist Kelly Catlin Dies at Age 23

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin died Friday. She was 23.

"There isn't a minute that goes by that we don't think of her and think of the wonderful life she could have lived," Mark Catlin, Kelly's father, wrote to VeloNews. "There isn't a second in which we wouldn't freely give our lives in exchange for hers. The hurt is unbelievable."

Mark Catlin said his daughter killed herself. She was found at her home in California.

"The entire cycling community is mourning this immense loss," USA Cycling chief executive Rob DeMartini said in a statement. "We are offering continuous support to Kelly's teammates, coaches and staff. We also encourage all those who knew Kelly to support each other through the grieving."

Catlin won a silver medal as part of the women's pursuit team at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. She was also attending Stanford in pursuit of a degree in computational mathematics.

Though she did not begin cycling until age 17, Catlin quickly became one of the best competitors in the United States. She won an Olympic medal just four years into her cycling career and was competing for the Rally UHC Pro Cycling Team.

"The news of Kelly Catlin's passing has hit the team hard. Losing an incredible person at such a young age is very difficult," Rally Pro Cycling said in a statement. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and those who were fortunate enough to know her best."