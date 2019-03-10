Boxer Caleb Plant's Mom Beth Dies at Age 51 After Being Shot by Deputy

John McCoy/Getty Images

Beth Plant, the mother of boxer Caleb Plant, died Saturday morning after being shot and killed by a deputy.

She was 51.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Beth Plant was initially being transported to a hospital when an ambulance driver called for officer assistance, per Tommy Deas and Kelly Fisher of the Nashville Tennessean. According to TBI's news release, Plant then "brandished the knife" at the responding officer, who shot her.

Plant died at a Nashville hospital.

Caleb Plant released a statement Saturday on his Facebook page following his mother's shooting:

"Love you forever and always momma. You always said 'work hard bubba' and I did. I know that we spent a lot of time wishing the relationship we had was different but you was still my momma. We both wished we could start from scratch so we could go back and you could have a fresh start with me and Maddie. Regardless you was one of the sweetest ladies I've ever come across. You had your demons but you'd give the shoes off your feet and your last dollar to someone who needed it less than you. I love you momma and I know you are up there with Alia now and her and grandma finally get to spend time together like we talked abt way back. You are the first one out of all of us to see what Alia is really like so make the most of that and kiss her up and tell her that her daddy loves and misses her. I know in the end it's your demons we always talked abt that got the best of you. Maybe you always told me because you knew I'd understand because we shared some of the same ones but you didn't deserve for them to do that to you."

Caleb Plant is currently the IBF super middleweight champion. He won the title with a unanimous-decision victory over Jose Uzcategui in January.

An investigation into his mother's shooting is currently ongoing.