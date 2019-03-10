LaMelo Ball, SPIRE Lose 2019 World Championship to Zion Harmon, Bella Vista Prep

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball’s final game in a high school uniform was a loss.

The Bella Vista Prep Bears defeated Ball’s SPIRE Academy 96-94 in Sunday’s Grind Session World Championship behind a stellar effort from highly regarded prospect Zion Harmon. The point guard was named the game’s MVP behind 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a steal, controlling the pace throughout and helping counter Ball and Myron Gardner.

Harmon is a 5-star prospect in the class of 2021, per 247Sports’ composite rankings, and only bolstered his stock with the impressive showing in a high-profile matchup.

According to Overtime, Ball finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while teammate Myron Gardner tallied 30 points and 10 boards. Gardner is a 3-star prospect who has drawn interest from Cincinnati, Xavier, Georgetown and Minnesota, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Bella Vista controlled much of the game and was ahead by double digits in the final four minutes before SPIRE’s attempt at a stirring comeback.

SPIRE had the opportunity to win in the final second but threw the ball out of bounds when trailing by two:

All was not lost for Ball, though, considering he was named The Grind Session MVP on Saturday. He poured in 41 points during Thursday’s victory before adding a combined 37 points in wins Friday and Saturday.

The question now is whether the 5-star prospect, per 247Sports’ composite rankings, will play collegiately.

Andrew Joseph of USA Today’s For the Win noted he said USC and Kansas were recruiting him during an episode of Ball in the Family. However, Joseph also called playing in the G League "a more likely scenario" with questions about Ball’s eligibility looming after he previously signed with an agent.