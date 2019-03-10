Alliance of American Football 2019 Results: Week 5 Scores from Sunday

Grant Halverson/AAF/Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football season is half over, but the playoff picture remains jumbled.

Although the Orlando Apollos are the clear favorites after a 5-0 start, the rest of the teams are close, with each game likely to play a huge role in the final standings. After a slow start to the year, the Atlanta Legends won their second straight game Sunday to get to 2-3, while the Memphis Express fell to 1-4.

The San Antonio Commanders and the Arizona Hotshots will both battle for their third win as they try to stay competitive in the Western Conference.

Here is a look at what you need to know from Sunday's action.

Alliance of American Football Schedule/Results — Week 5

Saturday, March 9: Orlando Apollos (5-0) 31, Birmingham Iron (3-2) 14

Saturday, March 9: San Diego Fleet (3-2) 27, Salt Lake Stallions (1-4) 25

Sunday, March 10: Atlanta Legends (2-3) 23, Memphis Express (1-4) 20

Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET: San Antonio Commanders (2-2) at Arizona Hotshots (2-2)

Atlanta Legends 23, Memphis Express 20

A 35-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo with 13 seconds left gave Atlanta the 23-20 victory over Memphis at Georgia State Stadium.

The Express appeared to be in control with possession of the ball and the game tied at 20-20, but a Tyson Graham Jr. interception of Memphis quarterback Zach Mettenberger changed the momentum before Koo could knock in his third field goal of the day.

The game was a battle of former SEC quarterbacks as Aaron Murray (Georgia) and Mettenberger (LSU) tried to showcase their skill sets.

Mettenberger earned the starting job for the Express last week after taking over for Christian Hackenberg, while Murray was making his first start in place of Matt Simms.

Murray was undoubtedly the better player Sunday and likely has this job for good after throwing for 306 yards in the win. He spread around the ball to a wide variety of targets, with wide receiver Seantavius Jones especially making big plays down the field while finishing with 89 yards.

He tied the score at 20 with his first passing touchdown on a short dump-down to Tarean Folston, who also had a rushing score:

The quarterback's efficiency helped Atlanta hold on to the ball for long drives while totaling nearly 23 minutes of possession in the first half. If the Legends did a better job of scoring in the red zone, this would have been a very good offensive performance.

However, the Express stayed in the game thanks to the work of the running backs and their ability to finish near the goal line. Zac Stacy scored two rushing touchdowns, including this tough seven-yard run:

Terrence Magee also showed a lot of effort on this two-point conversion:

The best passing play of the day also featured a running back, as Sherman Badie took a screen 56 yards to set up a touchdown:

However, Mettenberger struggled with his accuracy (9-of-17 passing), and his late interception ruined any chance of winning.

Memphis will try to bounce back on the road against the Salt Lake Stallions at Rice-Eccles Stadium next Saturday in Week 6, while Atlanta will host the San Antonio Commanders on Sunday.