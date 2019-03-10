Tim Hortons Brier 2019 Gold Medal Match: Alberta vs. Wild Card Score, Reaction

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

Alberta completed its dominant run at the Tim Hortons Brier with a 4-3 win in the final Sunday over the Wild Card team.

Skip Kevin Koe earned his fourth career title in this storied event, tying him for the most all-time with Kevin Martin, Randy Ferbey and Ernie Richardson.

The squad, which also featured B.J. Neufeld, Colton Flasch and Ben Hebert in the final, went 13-0 throughout the week in Brandon, Manitoba, while proving it was clearly the best in all of Canada.

Brendan Bottcher skipped the Wild Card squad to the final after losing to Koe's team in the Alberta competition, but he couldn't do enough to pull off one more upset.

The gold-medal match came down to one shot, as Koe used his last stone in the 10th end to score two points for Alberta:

Prior to that, the battle was mostly a defensive one with points hard to come by as neither side left many openings.

After scoring one point in the second end, Koe continued to make things difficult on his opponent by leaving few opportunities for big ends:

Bottcher continually decided to keep the hammer instead of settling for one point.

Alberta was able to steal one point in the fourth, and the score remained 2-0 through the seventh end.

This was until the Wild Card team finally got the break it was looking for with a double in the eighth to tie the match:

It was only the 16th time in 13 matches this tournament that Alberta had allowed more than one point in an end, per Curling Canada.

The underdogs then grabbed a steal in the ninth to take a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame.

However, the double in the last end was enough to decide the match and give Alberta another Brier championship.

Alberta had a 93 percent success rate in the match, with the skip shooting 93 percent himself. Bottcher hit only 86 percent, and that was effectively the difference in this battle.

Fans of the sport will now turn their attention to the Curling World Championships, which interestingly enough will take place in Alberta, Canada, at the end of March.