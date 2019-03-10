Tim Hortons Brier 2019 Gold Medal Match: Alberta vs. Wild Card Score, Reaction

Tim Hortons Brier 2019 Gold Medal Match: Alberta vs. Wild Card Score, ReactionMarch 11, 2019
Alberta completed its dominant run at the Tim Hortons Brier with a 4-3 win in the final Sunday over the Wild Card team.
Skip Kevin Koe earned his fourth career title in this storied event, tying him for the most all-time with Kevin Martin, Randy Ferbey and Ernie Richardson.
The squad, which also featured B.J. Neufeld, Colton Flasch and Ben Hebert in the final, went 13-0 throughout the week in Brandon, Manitoba, while proving it was clearly the best in all of Canada.
Brendan Bottcher skipped the Wild Card squad to the final after losing to Koe's team in the Alberta competition, but he couldn't do enough to pull off one more upset.
The gold-medal match came down to one shot, as Koe used his last stone in the 10th end to score two points for Alberta:
Curling Canada @CurlingCanada
WHAT. A. SHOT!!!!!!! @TeamKevinKoe #clutch #Brier2019 https://t.co/PE6UIRDC6g
Devin Heroux @Devin_Heroux
It’s remarkable. Heart-stopping. Kevin Koe delivers a brilliant shot with 13 seconds left to win the Brier. Curling magic. What else can you say? #cbccurl https://t.co/hj3Qjnn4HM
Prior to that, the battle was mostly a defensive one with points hard to come by as neither side left many openings.
After scoring one point in the second end, Koe continued to make things difficult on his opponent by leaving few opportunities for big ends:
Curling Canada @CurlingCanada
A double by @TeamKevinKoe results in a throw through by @TeamBottcher. 1-0 Alberta after 3 ends #Brier2019 https://t.co/2Tb2G0LwpM
TSN Curling @TSNCurling
Kevin Koe makes a nice runback with his last forcing Brendan Bottcher to blank the sixth. It's the fourth blank of the game. #Brier2019 https://t.co/NFTL3VqALh
Devin Heroux @Devin_Heroux
Koe did it. He threw wicked weight. Looks like another blank coming. #cbccurl
Bottcher continually decided to keep the hammer instead of settling for one point.
Alberta was able to steal one point in the fourth, and the score remained 2-0 through the seventh end.
This was until the Wild Card team finally got the break it was looking for with a double in the eighth to tie the match:
TSN Curling @TSNCurling
Tie game! #Brier2019 WC makes the double to square the game at 2-2 after the 8th end. Alberta will have the hammer in the ninth. https://t.co/eWzEQyaLYd
It was only the 16th time in 13 matches this tournament that Alberta had allowed more than one point in an end, per Curling Canada.
The underdogs then grabbed a steal in the ninth to take a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame.
However, the double in the last end was enough to decide the match and give Alberta another Brier championship.
Alberta had a 93 percent success rate in the match, with the skip shooting 93 percent himself. Bottcher hit only 86 percent, and that was effectively the difference in this battle.
Fans of the sport will now turn their attention to the Curling World Championships, which interestingly enough will take place in Alberta, Canada, at the end of March.
Saturday Results at Tim Hortons Brier