Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane Lead Liverpool to Comeback Win vs. Burnley in EPL

Liverpool beat Burnley 4-2 at Anfield on Sunday to move within a point of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

In windy conditions, Burnley went ahead early on in bizarre circumstances, as Ashley Westwood's corner evaded everyone in the area and went straight in. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker could feel hard done by, as he appeared to be fouled while trying to reach the ball.

However, the Reds responded well, with Roberto Firmino and then Sadio Mane capitalising on defensive errors from the visitors to put the Reds in front before half time.

In the second period Liverpool were able to extend their advantage further, with Firmino on hand to prod home from close range after more sloppy play from Burnley. A late goal from the Clarets' Johann Berg Gudmundsson threatened to make it a nervy finish, though Mane was on hand again late on to ease any tension.

The loss means the Clarets remain entrenched in a relegation battle, as they're just two points clear of the drop zone.

Marvellous Mane Will Fire Reds to Title

Despite losing top spot to City last weekend, there's reason for Liverpool supporters to be positive about their title chances still. One of those is the form of Mane.

The Senegal international has hit his stride in recent weeks, providing the Reds' most likely source of goals. Against Burnley he put Liverpool ahead, seizing on a loose ball and bending a precise first-time effort past Tom Heaton.

Here's the goal in question, which was Mane's 15th of the Premier League season (not available in the United States):

The goal ensured the Senegal international continued his excellent run at Anfield, emulating some other iconic Liverpool forwards:

He later went on to score his 16th of the campaign, rounding the goalkeeper as Burnley pushed for an equaliser.

At the moment, Mane looks like the man most likely to make things happen in the final third and he's clearly especially comfortable on home soil. With matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea still to come at Anfield this season for Liverpool, that's a positive sign.

With Mane at his best, and with Liverpool just a point behind City and having an easier fixture list, the signs are still promising for the Reds in their title chase.

Lallana Deserves Run After Shining in Surprise Recall

Liverpool supporters have been calling for a shakeup in the team's midfield in recent weeks, with Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri the men many wanted to add another attacking edge to the XI. With that in mind, there was surprise when Lallana was named in the team.

Prior to the game, Lallana had only made three Premier League starts this term, but in this encounter he turned in his best display of the campaign.

From central midfield he was a driving force for the Reds, carrying the ball into dangerous areas and harrying Burnley defenders. In the buildup to the second goal, Lallana won possession high up the pitch to trigger panic in the opposition defence.

David Lynch of the Evening Standard noted the 30 year old had proved plenty of doubters wrong:



Christ Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph thinks Lallana can play a big part in the run-in:



It would be a shock if Lallana got the nod for Liverpool in midweek when they face Bayern Munich, although against Fulham next weekend the extra creativity he offers could be crucial. For now, he's deservedly ahead of the likes of Keita and Shaqiri in the pecking order.

What's Next?

Liverpool's attentions will now turn to the UEFA Champions League, as they face Bayern Munich in Germany on Wednesday. Burnley are back in action in the Premier League at home to Leicester City next Saturday.