Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 5

PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Phase 1 of the 2019 National PUBG League came to an end Saturday with Tempo Storm standing tall over the rest of the competition.

Tempo Storm dominated the field with 214 kill points and 368 total points. Cloud9 was a distant second with 299 points overall, followed by Team Envy and Shoot To Kill:

In addition to bragging rights, Tempo Storm earned the $100,000 top prize for winning the first phase of this season's competition.

Prize Money (via ESports Observer)

1st: $100,000

2nd: $40,000

3rd: $20,000

4th: $12,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $8,000

7th: $6,000

8th: $4,000

Tempo Storm almost went wire-to-wire atop the Phase 1 standings. The squad missed out on the top spot in Week 1 by four points, just behind Why Tempt Fate with 47 kill points and 77 total points.

It was the third match in Week 2 that saw Tempo Storm move into sole possession of first place for good. This weekend was the cherry on top of the sundae, starting Friday with an eight-kill chicken dinner in the third match:

YaBoiDre got Tempo Storm off to a hot start Saturday with a rampage that knocked SpaceStation Gaming out of the match:

Even though Storm controlled the tournament, there were plenty of highlights to go around on this day. The Noble squad made up for a disappointing 15th-place showing with a chicken dinner of its own in the fourth match:

Cloud9, Team Envy and Shoot To Kill all earned spots at the FACEIT Global Summit in London starting April 16 by finishing in the top four.

After Shoot To Kill managed to sneak past Why Tempt Fate by two points for the fourth and final spot at the Global Summit, members of the team expressed their relief and joy at making it through:

The bottom six teams in the standings—SpaceStation Gaming, eUnited, Vicious Gaming, Lazarus, Noble, Oxymoron—will move to the relegation round against the top 10 finishers in the NPL Contenders League that will wrap up on March 13.

The top 10 finishers all made it to Phase 2 of the competition that is scheduled to start on May 3.