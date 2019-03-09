Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 5

Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 5March 10, 2019
Phase 1 of the 2019 National PUBG League came to an end Saturday with Tempo Storm standing tall over the rest of the competition.
Tempo Storm dominated the field with 214 kill points and 368 total points. Cloud9 was a distant second with 299 points overall, followed by Team Envy and Shoot To Kill:
OGN Esports @OGNEsports
The Final Rankings from #NPL Phase 1! 🙌 Congrats to @Tempo_Storm for taking 1st Place! 🏆 We'll see you back from Phase 2! 📺: https://t.co/HzSXmN60WN 📺: https://t.co/SXdQ8rGZHg #NPL #PUBG @PUBGEsports #OGN https://t.co/VB28bARQta
Tempo Storm @Tempo_Storm
CHAMPIONS!!! 🌩️ After another incredibly dominant performance, #TSPUBG finish Phase 1 of the #NPL in 1st place! #TSWIN https://t.co/Cbb7sTdwiu
In addition to bragging rights, Tempo Storm earned the $100,000 top prize for winning the first phase of this season's competition.
Prize Money (via ESports Observer)
1st: $100,000
2nd: $40,000
3rd: $20,000
4th: $12,000
5th: $10,000
6th: $8,000
7th: $6,000
8th: $4,000
Tempo Storm almost went wire-to-wire atop the Phase 1 standings. The squad missed out on the top spot in Week 1 by four points, just behind Why Tempt Fate with 47 kill points and 77 total points.
It was the third match in Week 2 that saw Tempo Storm move into sole possession of first place for good. This weekend was the cherry on top of the sundae, starting Friday with an eight-kill chicken dinner in the third match:
Tempo Storm @Tempo_Storm
Third time is indeed the charm as #TSPUBG grab their first chicken dinner of the day in Match 3! Great job boys! 🌩️ #TSWIN #NPL https://t.co/q5mODiDg4n
YaBoiDre got Tempo Storm off to a hot start Saturday with a rampage that knocked SpaceStation Gaming out of the match:
Even though Storm controlled the tournament, there were plenty of highlights to go around on this day. The Noble squad made up for a disappointing 15th-place showing with a chicken dinner of its own in the fourth match:
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
.@NobleGG with a massive 16 kill chicken dinner to close out the final game of #NPL Phase 1! https://t.co/rdkz9X8CgF
Cloud9, Team Envy and Shoot To Kill all earned spots at the FACEIT Global Summit in London starting April 16 by finishing in the top four.
After Shoot To Kill managed to sneak past Why Tempt Fate by two points for the fourth and final spot at the Global Summit, members of the team expressed their relief and joy at making it through:
Adam @adamdidiano
After the most brutal weekend we've had yet, we hang on to 4th place and qualify for the @FACEIT London Classic! Gotta give it to @WhyTemptFateGG they played their hearts out today and deserve to be in London with us all. GGs @Tempo_Storm @Cloud9 @Envy https://t.co/GmaaELmWWq
The bottom six teams in the standings—SpaceStation Gaming, eUnited, Vicious Gaming, Lazarus, Noble, Oxymoron—will move to the relegation round against the top 10 finishers in the NPL Contenders League that will wrap up on March 13.
The top 10 finishers all made it to Phase 2 of the competition that is scheduled to start on May 3.
