Ex-Dolphins, Patriots WR Danny Amendola, Lions Agree to Reported 1-Year Contract

Free-agent wide receiver Danny Amendola sign with the Detroit Lions on Monday, the team announced.

ESPN's Dianna Russini first reported on Monday that Amendola was taking a physical in Detroit and would sign with the team.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined the terms of the deal:

It will allow him to reunite with head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn from their time with the New England Patriots.

This follows his release from the Miami Dolphins in early March in a move that helped the club save $6 million. He had signed a two-year, $12 million contract ($8.25 million guaranteed) with Miami in March 2018.

Amendola has made a career out of being a possession receiver, averaging 9.7 yards per reception during his 10-year career while recording 50-plus catches six times.

The 33-year-old is coming off a year in which he led Miami in both catches (59) and receiving yards (575). He managed just one receiving touchdown, though he did throw a 28-yard touchdown pass as well.

Amendola put up decent numbers playing with both Ryan Tannehill and Brock Osweiler in a new offense. And while injuries have taken their toll on the 5'11", 190-pound wideout throughout his career, he has appeared in 15 games in each of the last two seasons.

Amendola has never been a red-zone threat, as he does his damage in the middle of the field. The Lions can use him after finishing 20th in the league in passing yards on the way to a 6-10 record and last-place finish in the NFC North.