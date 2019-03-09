Alliance of American Football 2019 Results: Week 5 Scores from Saturday

Todd Kirkland/AAF/Getty Images

The inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football has neared its midway point, as Week 5 took center stage Saturday.

A pair of games were on the day's slate, with the other four teams in action on Sunday. A showdown between the league's top two teams, Orlando and Birmingham, got Week 5 started on an exciting note, as the Apollos' pursuit of perfection continued.

Below is a look at Saturday's action.

Alliance of American Football Schedule/Results — Week 5

Saturday, March 9: Orlando Apollos (5-0) 31, Birmingham Iron (3-2) 14

Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET: Salt Lake Stallions (1-3) at San Diego Fleet (2-2)

Sunday, March 10 at 4 p.m. ET: Memphis Express (1-3) at Atlanta Legends (1-3)

Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET: San Antonio Commanders (2-2) at Arizona Hotshots (2-2)

Orlando Apollos 31, Birmingham Iron 14

Another week, another win for Orlando.

The Apollos showed why they have been the best team in the league through the first half of the season by jumping all over the Iron right out of the gates. They got on the board on their opening drive of the game, as quarterback Garrett Gilbert—who entered Week 5 as the AAF's leading passer—found tight end Scott Orndoff open in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown:

Then, it was the defense's turn to make a play. As the opening quarter neared an end, Orlando cornerback Keith Reaser picked off Birmingham quarterback Luis Perez and took it to the house:

Just like that, it was 14-0 after one quarter of action.

Orlando would tack on a field goal to its lead as its defense continued to shut down Birmingham for the majority of the half. Eventually, though, Iron running back Trent Richardson was able to find the end zone late in the second quarter for his AAF-leading eighth touchdown of the season:

Of note, no other player had more than three rushing touchdowns through four games.

Birmingham was able to make a game of it in the third quarter, thanks to its first passing touchdown of the season:

However, Orlando was not going to let its perfect season go down the drain.

The Apollos defense clamped down on the Iron offense after that score, and Gilbert put the game away with just under eight minutes to play by finding his favorite target, Charles Johnson:

That proved to be the dagger.

This was a matchup that featured the AAF's top offense (Orlando, 29.5 PPG) against the league's top defense (Birmingham, 8.3 PPG). Something had to give. As strong as the Iron defense had been early on this season, there has been no stopping Gilbert and the Apollos.

Orlando has now made it halfway through the regular season unbeaten, and as a result, it is putting itself in good positioning for the playoffs. With five games to play, the Apollos own a two-game lead for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.