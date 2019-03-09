Alliance of American Football 2019 Results: Week 5 Scores from Saturday

Alliance of American Football 2019 Results: Week 5 Scores from SaturdayMarch 9, 2019
The inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football has neared its midway point, as Week 5 took center stage Saturday.
A pair of games were on the day's slate, with the other four teams in action on Sunday. A showdown between the league's top two teams, Orlando and Birmingham, got Week 5 started on an exciting note, as the Apollos' pursuit of perfection continued.
Below is a look at Saturday's action.
Alliance of American Football Schedule/Results — Week 5
Saturday, March 9: Orlando Apollos (5-0) 31, Birmingham Iron (3-2) 14
Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET: Salt Lake Stallions (1-3) at San Diego Fleet (2-2)
Sunday, March 10 at 4 p.m. ET: Memphis Express (1-3) at Atlanta Legends (1-3)
Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET: San Antonio Commanders (2-2) at Arizona Hotshots (2-2)
Orlando Apollos 31, Birmingham Iron 14
Another week, another win for Orlando.
The Apollos showed why they have been the best team in the league through the first half of the season by jumping all over the Iron right out of the gates. They got on the board on their opening drive of the game, as quarterback Garrett Gilbert—who entered Week 5 as the AAF's leading passer—found tight end Scott Orndoff open in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown:
The Alliance @TheAAF
First drive of the game, first points for the @aafapollos! 🔥 #ORLvsBHM https://t.co/7FnjJUFBtz
Then, it was the defense's turn to make a play. As the opening quarter neared an end, Orlando cornerback Keith Reaser picked off Birmingham quarterback Luis Perez and took it to the house:
The Alliance @TheAAF
Pick six! Keith Reaser takes it to the house for the @aafapollos! #ORLvsBHM https://t.co/yxEQhDMeV8
Just like that, it was 14-0 after one quarter of action.
Orlando would tack on a field goal to its lead as its defense continued to shut down Birmingham for the majority of the half. Eventually, though, Iron running back Trent Richardson was able to find the end zone late in the second quarter for his AAF-leading eighth touchdown of the season:
The Alliance @TheAAF
Birmingham gets on the board! Trent Richardson's 8️⃣th TD of the season! 🔥 #ORLvsBHM https://t.co/3xYvHMbE3t
Of note, no other player had more than three rushing touchdowns through four games.
Birmingham was able to make a game of it in the third quarter, thanks to its first passing touchdown of the season:
The Alliance @TheAAF
The first passing TD for the Iron this season came courtesy of Keith Price in the 3rd. 🏈 @aafiron | #ORLvsBHM https://t.co/RgV1480Zeb
However, Orlando was not going to let its perfect season go down the drain.
The Apollos defense clamped down on the Iron offense after that score, and Gilbert put the game away with just under eight minutes to play by finding his favorite target, Charles Johnson:
The Alliance @TheAAF
Garrett Gilbert to @MrInkredibleXII continues to be unstoppable! 🔥 @aafapollos | #ORLvsBHM https://t.co/iPp83yAtJb
That proved to be the dagger.
This was a matchup that featured the AAF's top offense (Orlando, 29.5 PPG) against the league's top defense (Birmingham, 8.3 PPG). Something had to give. As strong as the Iron defense had been early on this season, there has been no stopping Gilbert and the Apollos.
PFF_AAF @PFF_AAF
Garrett Gilbert has been the best QB in the Alliance this season! https://t.co/IYrmzZ3z5m
Cole Thompson @MrColeThompson
Is it me or is Garrett Gilbert looking better some of the lower tier NFL QB’s in the NFL? I’m not saying he’ll start next year in the NFL, but he’s going to get a contract without for sure. #TakeAim🏹
Orlando has now made it halfway through the regular season unbeaten, and as a result, it is putting itself in good positioning for the playoffs. With five games to play, the Apollos own a two-game lead for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Ex-Chiefs QB Aaron Murray Named Starter for AAF Atlanta Legends