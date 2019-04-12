Adam Thielen, Vikings Agree to 4-Year, $64 Million Contract Extension

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Wide receiver Adam Thielen has been one of the NFL's best bargains for the duration of his career, and the Minnesota Vikings have rewarded him with a new contract.

Thielen has agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension with Minnesota, according to his representation, the Institute for Athletes (h/t Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune). The deal could max out at $73 million.

While Thielen was paid just $3.85 million last season, his agent, Blake Baratz, didn't anticipate his client would hold out in hopes of receiving a more lucrative deal.

"Adam's not that type of person," he told SKOR North (h/t ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin). "I would never condone a player to hold out or be disruptive if it wasn't for a very valid reason, and [what's not] a valid reason, to me, is both sides working in good faith to come to a conclusion that makes sense for everybody."

An undrafted free agent in 2013, Thielen didn't play in a regular-season game with the Vikings until the following year. He totaled 20 receptions and 281 yards as a part-time player in 2014 and 2015.

The 28-year-old came into his own in 2016, leading Minnesota with 967 receiving yards and finishing second with five touchdowns.

Thielen has solidified his standing as one of the NFL's best receivers the past two seasons with 204 receptions, 2,649 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had a historic start in 2018 with eight consecutive 100-yard games, tying an NFL record set by Calvin Johnson in 2012.

While Thielen managed just one 100-yard game in the season's second half, he still finished the year as one of the league's best receivers:

Teammate Stefon Diggs was being paid like Minnesota's No. 1 wideout after signing a five-year extension with $40 million in guaranteed money in July 2018.

Thielen established himself as the favorite target of quarterback Kirk Cousins last season, forcing opposing teams to game-plan for him, and he earned an extension from the only professional team he's ever known.

The Vikings have locked up their best playmaker and will turn their attention to getting back to the postseason after last season's disappointing 8-7-1 record.