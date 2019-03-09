Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Breaks 30-Year Record with 15th World Cup Win of Season

MICHAL CIZEK/Getty Images

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin won the slalom event at Kranjska Gora Ski Resort in the Czech Republic on Saturday to set a new FIS Alpine Ski World Cup record with her 15th victory of the season.

Nate Clark of NBC Sports noted Shiffrin broke a mark held for 30 years by Vreni Schneider of Switzerland, who secured 14 wins during the 1988-89 campaign.

It's the latest accolade in what's been a dominant season for the 23-year-old Colorado native.

Shiffrin has already clinched the overall World Cup title heading into next week's World Cup Finals at the Grandvalira-Soldeu ski resort in Andorra. She leads the women's standings in three of the five disciplines: Super-G, giant slalom and parallel slalom.

After finishing third in Friday's giant slalom event, the two-time Olympic gold medalist said she was happy to bounce back to finish atop the podium Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

"Yesterday ... I felt disappointment from the first (run)," Shiffrin said. "So today I wanted to not protect something, like ski with risks, ski to fight, and see what was possible. It was really fun to ski, both runs."

Shiffrin has won at least four races in every season since 2013 and has tallied 38 over the last three years combined to establish herself as the sport's most complete racer.

Along with her Olympic and World Cup success, the American is a five-time FIS World Ski Championships gold medalist and has won the last four slalom world titles.