NFL Trade Rumors: Packers, 49ers Expressing Interest in Chiefs LB Dee Ford

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 12: Outside linebacker Dee Ford #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs gets set on defense against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Saturday after the Chiefs used the franchise tag on Ford ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

