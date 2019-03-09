NFL Trade Rumors: Packers, 49ers Expressing Interest in Chiefs LB Dee Ford

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Saturday after the Chiefs used the franchise tag on Ford ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

