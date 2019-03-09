Ernesto Valverde Backs Santiago Solari Amid Jose Mourinho Rumours

Getty Images/Getty Images

Santiago Solari has received support from an unlikely ally amid rumours the Argentinian is set to be replaced as Real Madrid manager by Jose Mourinho.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has come to Solari's defense when asked about the possibility of Mourinho or Zinedine Zidane returning to the Spanish capital, per Goal's Sacha Pisani: "They're good coaches and I have no doubt about that, as they've demonstrated it. Just like Solari is as well."

Solari will likely take all the backing he can get after a nightmare few weeks appear to have made his position at the Santiago Bernabeu untenable. Los Blancos lost twice to Valverde's Barca—3-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final and 1-0 in La Liga.

Both defeats came on home soil and all-but ended Real's flickering hopes of dominating the domestic scene for another season. Yet the more damaging loss came in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with Ajax and Dusan Tadic securing a 4-1 victory in Madrid in the second leg of the last 16 to win 5-3 on aggregate.

It was enough to snap Real's ownership of a trophy the club lifted in each of the last three seasons.

Solari may now be on borrowed time, even if his squad beats Real Valladolid away from home on Sunday.

Spanish Football expert Guillem Balague has said Solari is already finished in Madrid:

Goal reported Mourinho will move into the dugout following the game against Valladolid. The 56-year-old won La Liga and the Copa del Rey during a troubled stint at Real from 2010-13.

If Mourinho doesn't come on board, Zidane could be in line to return. Former Real president Ramon Calderon recently told BBC Radio 5 Live (h/t BBC Sport) how the Frenchman has rejected the chance to take over now, but he may be open to reprising his role in June.

Zidane stepped down in May after guiding Real to a hat-trick of Champions League triumphs.

Dysfunction has blighted Real since Zidane decided to call it quits. His departure, along with the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer, has made the job something of a poisoned chalice.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Julen Lopetegui was sacked in October after failing to make the grade. Solari took over, but he has struggled to fix the balance of a Ronaldo-less attack.

Exciting winger Vinicius Junior has emerged on the 42-year-old's watch, but the Brazilian is now dealing with an ankle ligament injury. Gareth Bale's ongoing issues staying fit only compound the problem.

Valverde has no such problems, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez still in prolific form, while Ousmane Dembele's potential is obvious. A cynic might conclude Valverde has backed Solari because he's comfortable seeing Real struggle and doesn't relish competing against a marquee name like Mourinho.

However, add players ageing in defence and midfield to the issues up front, and whoever is in charge at Real faces an uphill task getting the team back to the summit of European football.