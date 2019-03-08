Video: Watch Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell Fight at NASCAR Phoenix Qualifying

Video: Watch Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell Fight at NASCAR Phoenix QualifyingMarch 9, 2019
The track wasn't the only place where drama unfolded during qualifying for the 2019 TicketGuardian 500 on Friday.
As drivers battled for positioning for Sunday's race, emotions ran high and wound up spilling onto pit road. Michael McDowell and Daniel Suarez were involved in a physical altercation on pit road that saw punches thrown:
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
Punches thrown in Phoenix. Daniel Suárez vs. Michael McDowell. https://t.co/lIIfu9bFXE
When it came time to assign blame for the scuffle, McDowell pointed the finger at Suarez:
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
"[Daniel Suárez] tried to crash us and I just didn't appreciate it."- Michael McDowell https://t.co/xYlyMYYiUw
Suarez said it was his opponent's "lack of respect" on the track that sparked the fight:
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
Daniel Suárez says a "lack of respect" from McDowell caused the fight. https://t.co/Z1BEuNF5YJ
Of note, the two are set to start near each other on Sunday, as McDowell qualified 27th with Suarez just behind him in 28th.
Are Dubs More Vulnerable Than We Think?