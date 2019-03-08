Windhorst: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Like 'Middle School Couple' at All-Star

Tom O'Connor/Getty Images

The relationship between Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving during the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, was comparable to a "middle school couple," according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst recently discussed the relationship on ESPN Radio (around the 28-minute mark):

"I was talking to some people who were with 'Team Free Agent', I mean 'Team LeBron' at All-Star, and they said that Kyrie and KD were like a middle school couple that weekend. Eating together. ... Doing drills together at practice. 'I'll rebound for you. You rebound for me. I'll post you up. You post me up.' They were eating together. They went to Miami together after the weekend."

