Windhorst: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Like 'Middle School Couple' at All-Star

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 17: Kyrie Irving #11 and Kevin Durant #35 of Team LeBron are seen before the game against Team Giannis during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on February 17, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Tom O'Connor/NBAE via Getty Images)
Tom O'Connor/Getty Images

The relationship between Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving during the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, was comparable to a "middle school couple," according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst recently discussed the relationship on ESPN Radio (around the 28-minute mark):

"I was talking to some people who were with 'Team Free Agent', I mean 'Team LeBron' at All-Star, and they said that Kyrie and KD were like a middle school couple that weekend. Eating together. ... Doing drills together at practice. 'I'll rebound for you. You rebound for me. I'll post you up. You post me up.' They were eating together. They went to Miami together after the weekend."

                                                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    📈 Biggest jump: Heat 📉 Biggest fall: Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    📈 Biggest jump: Heat 📉 Biggest fall: Lakers

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA: Refs Missed PG Elbow to Nurkic's Head

    @BR_Thunder question: Is the downside of replays/slow-mo that they make fouls look worse than they are?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA: Refs Missed PG Elbow to Nurkic's Head

    @BR_Thunder question: Is the downside of replays/slow-mo that they make fouls look worse than they are?

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Lonzo (Ankle) Not Close to Returning

    Walton says Zo could miss rest of the season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lonzo (Ankle) Not Close to Returning

    Walton says Zo could miss rest of the season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe: Simmons Needs a Jump Shot

    'I'm dead-ass serious. Because if not, he will regret it when his career is over'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe: Simmons Needs a Jump Shot

    'I'm dead-ass serious. Because if not, he will regret it when his career is over'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report