Danny Amendola Reportedly Released by Dolphins After 1 Season with Team

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are parting ways with wide receiver Danny Amendola after just one season together, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 33-year-old wide receiver's release will save the Dolphins $6 million in guaranteed money as Amendola was entering his second season under a two-year, $12 million contract, per Spotrac.

Amendola's most notable seasons came while playing elsewhere in the AFC East with the New England Patriots, where he played from 2013 to 2017.

According to Rapoport, Amendola and his agent had "many discussions" with the hope of staying in Miami, both sides decided to move on.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic added to Rapoport's report that Amendola would be interested in returning to New England.

A reunion with the Patriots may be possible for Amendola. New England receivers Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett are all set to become unrestricted free agents once the new league year begins on March 13.

Pairing Amendola with Julian Edelman once again would presumably be a welcomed idea to quarterback Tom Brady. However, prior to signing with Miami, Amendola detailed to Mike Reiss of ESPN why he chose to leave New England, and it's an issue that could still be present should the two sides come back to the table:

"I came in with an open mind. I understand Bill [Belichick] runs a tight ship, and he hasn't been known to pay his players, really. I understood that I gave money back to him so I could play for him and play for my teammates and fulfill my side of the contract, and at the end of the day, I had faith that he was going to give me an opportunity to stay.

"When free agency broke, I came to the realization that he wasn't going to really come close to any of the other offers I had."

Brian Costello of the New York Post suggested shortly after Amendola's release that he could be a good fit for the New York Jets under new head coach Adam Gase, whose offense Amendola played in last season. Former Jet Damien Woody agreed with Costello and noted the "Jets need a good vet for the slot."

It will be interesting to see if as many teams vie for Amendola's services after his season with the Dolphins. Amendola caught 59 balls for 575 yards and just one touchdown in 15 games in 2018.