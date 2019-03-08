Crufts Dog Show Results 2019: Friday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The 2019 Crufts Dog Show continued on Friday, with prizes handed out for the working and pastoral breeds.

Lanfrese Ocolardo, also known as Dave, the Boxer was crowned best in the working category, and Dorian Spring Charleen Lumiere de La Vie EW16, EW17 the Samoyed charmed the audience as she captured the pastoral crown.

Both now advance to the prestigious Best In Show finale on Sunday.

Friday's Results

Working Group

Winner: Lanfrese Ocolardo (Boxer)

Reserve: Meadowpark High Class (Bernese Mountain Dog)

Third: Stablemaster's Faiz JWW 14, EJW14 (Giant Schnauzer)

Fourth: Aquafortis Kamikaze (Portuguese Water Dog)

Pastoral Group

Winner: Dorian Spring Charleen Lumiere De La Vie EW16, EW17 (Samoyed)

Reserve: Domburg Because I can Lebeau (Belgian Sheep Dog - Tervueren)



Third: Tonkory Gold Digger At Huntly (Border Collie)

Fourth: Wyndstar Magic Marker (Australian Shepherd)

Full results are available from the competition's official website.

Competition Schedule and TV Information

Saturday, March 10 - Terrier and hound breeds

Sunday, March 11 - Utility and toy breeds and Best in Show

Crufts 2019 is being broadcast in the UK on Channel 4 and More4. The competition also provides a live stream via its official YouTube channel.

Friday Recap

The excitement at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England, continued as two major categories were judged.

The working group produced a popular winner, with Dave the Boxer grabbing the title with a fine showing.

Crufts shared the moment when the dog was declared the winner:

A Samoyed claimed the working category title. Charleen's bright performance and bounce gave her the edge.

The six-year-old had a spring in her step matched by her owner:

The terrier and hound breeds take centre stage on Saturday, with the competition building to Sunday's blue-riband event.

The Boxer will be many people's favourite. The breed rarely is given the exposure of more exotic animals.

Dave will once again be accompanied by owner Mitch Griffiths as they attempt to convince the crowd and judges.