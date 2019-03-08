Crufts Dog Show Results 2019: Friday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV Info

Crufts Dog Show Results 2019: Friday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV InfoMarch 8, 2019
The 2019 Crufts Dog Show continued on Friday, with prizes handed out for the working and pastoral breeds.
Lanfrese Ocolardo, also known as Dave, the Boxer was crowned best in the working category, and Dorian Spring Charleen Lumiere de La Vie EW16, EW17 the Samoyed charmed the audience as she captured the pastoral crown.
Both now advance to the prestigious Best In Show finale on Sunday.
Friday's Results
Working Group
Winner: Lanfrese Ocolardo (Boxer)
Reserve: Meadowpark High Class (Bernese Mountain Dog)
Third: Stablemaster's Faiz JWW 14, EJW14 (Giant Schnauzer)
Fourth: Aquafortis Kamikaze (Portuguese Water Dog)
Pastoral Group
Winner: Dorian Spring Charleen Lumiere De La Vie EW16, EW17 (Samoyed)
Reserve: Domburg Because I can Lebeau (Belgian Sheep Dog - Tervueren)
Third: Tonkory Gold Digger At Huntly (Border Collie)
Fourth: Wyndstar Magic Marker (Australian Shepherd)
Full results are available from the competition's official website.
Competition Schedule and TV Information
Saturday, March 10 - Terrier and hound breeds
Sunday, March 11 - Utility and toy breeds and Best in Show
Crufts 2019 is being broadcast in the UK on Channel 4 and More4. The competition also provides a live stream via its official YouTube channel.
Friday Recap
The excitement at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England, continued as two major categories were judged.
The working group produced a popular winner, with Dave the Boxer grabbing the title with a fine showing.
Crufts shared the moment when the dog was declared the winner:
Crufts @Crufts
Dave the Boxer has taken the title of Working group winner at #Crufts this year, he's off to Best in Show on Sunday... https://t.co/9QLE6zkKar
A Samoyed claimed the working category title. Charleen's bright performance and bounce gave her the edge.
The six-year-old had a spring in her step matched by her owner:
Crufts @Crufts
Charleen the Samoyed is the winner of this year's Crufts Pastoral group... https://t.co/p74bx30a4X
The terrier and hound breeds take centre stage on Saturday, with the competition building to Sunday's blue-riband event.
The Boxer will be many people's favourite. The breed rarely is given the exposure of more exotic animals.
Dave will once again be accompanied by owner Mitch Griffiths as they attempt to convince the crowd and judges.
NBA Scouts Are Torn on Reddish
'People try to make all these comparisons: Is he Paul George? Is he Rudy Gay? I start with something more basic: Who is this kid?'