Tashaun Gipson Released by Jaguars as Part of Cost-Cutting Moves

As the Jacksonville Jaguars seek to free up money before the new league year starts on March 13, safety Tashaun Gipson has been released by the team. 

The Jaguars announced Gipson's release Friday. He had been with the team since 2016. 

Gipson was just one of five players released by the Jaguars on Friday. Others let go by the team include running back Carlos Hyde, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, right tackle Jermey Parnell and long snapper Carson Tinker. 

Per Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap, those cuts have created $30 million in salary-cap space for Jacksonville heading into free agency. 

These moves would seem designed to create enough money for the Jaguars to sign quarterback Nick Foles

ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reported that "barring any last-minute snags," Jacksonville is expected to sign Foles and release Blake Bortles. 

As the Jaguars continue to shift pieces on the chess board, Gipson gets the advantage of hitting the market right before the start of free agency. He will be able to negotiate with teams, hoping to strike a deal early and learn a new defensive scheme heading into training camp. 

Gipson, 28, started all 48 games he played in Jacksonville from 2016-18. The seven-year veteran recorded 54 combined tackles with seven passes defensed and one interception last season. 

