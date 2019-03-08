Roma Director of Football Monchi Leaves Club Amid Arsenal Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Roma have parted company with director of football Monchi amid rumours he is wanted by Arsenal.

The Italian side announced the news on Friday:

According to Calciomercato.com's Francesco Balzani (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), the Gunners are set to pursue Monchi's services "immediately."

Monchi's departure from the Giallorossi follows their UEFA Champions League last-16 exit at the hands of Porto on Wednesday.

Italian football expert David Amoyal had sympathy for the Spaniard:

The Gunners already have a director of football in Raul Sanllehi, but head of recruitment Sven Mislintat left the club in February after just 14 months on the job.

According to Football.London's James Benge, Arsenal feel positive they'll be able to bring him to the Emirates Stadium at some point:

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has an excellent working relationship with his compatriot from his time as Sevilla boss.

Working alongside Monchi, Emery delivered three consecutive UEFA Europa League titles during his time at the club.

Football writer Matt Scott believes the pair could work well together again:

Those three Europa League titles took Sevilla's trophy haul to 11 during Monchi's 17-year spell at the club before he joined Roma.

The 50-year-old helped recruit the likes of Dani Alves and Ivan Rakitic on a limited budget, and he also helped the club win back-to-back UEFA Cups in 2006 and 2007 as well as the Copa del Rey twice.

Arsenal have more resources than Sevilla or Roma, but they can't invest as heavily as rivals such as Manchester United or Manchester City, either.

They'll need to recruit smartly to make up for that deficit, and Monchi has an excellent track record of doing just that.