Kyler Murray Met with Chargers at Combine, Was 'Impressive, Sharp' in Interview

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kyler Murray's interviews at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine have reportedly drawn harsh reviews, but at least one team left Indianapolis impressed with the former Oklahoma Sooners star.



Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told NFL Media's Jim Trotter that Murray was "impressive" and "sharp" in his meeting with the team.

This comes after NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly reported earlier this week that Murray's interviews have resulted in "the worst comments" he has ever heard regarding a top-ranked quarterback prospect:

"He better hope [Kliff] Kingsbury takes him No. 1 because this was not good. These were the worst comments I ever got on a high-rated quarterback and I've been doing this a long time...leadership—not good. Study habits—not good. The board work—below not good. Not good at all in any of those areas, raising major concerns about what this guy is going to do.

"Now, people will say we're going to compare him to [Patrick] Mahomes, we're going to run an offense like Mahomes, we're going to run an offense like Baker Mayfield. ... But those guys are much different. Those guys, you never questioned them about their ability on the board, you never questioned their leadership ability, their work habits. ... [Murray] is not outstanding in those areas and it showed up in the interview."

Casserly did not reveal which team(s) had an issue with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner's interview, but Trotter notes that the former Sooner met with 10 teams at the combine.

That prompted Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to go on the Dan Patrick Show and reveal that none of the teams he talked to had gotten a negative impression of his former player during the interview process.

"I've personally spoken with the majority of teams that he met with [at the combine] and everyone was glowing about their conversations with Kyler," Riley told host Dan Patrick. "...basically the complete opposite of what Charley said."

Casserly doubled down on his report during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show following Riley's comments:

Riley was not the only one to take issue with Casserly's report, though. The quarterback's agent, Erik Burkhardt, also had some strong words, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio:

"My initial reaction was to laugh because I knew the 'old guard' would inevitably try to come up with the usual pre-draft nonsense. But when I later watched this man say what he did, it was over-the-top and definitely felt personal, and that’s when I got pissed off.

"First and foremost, Kyler is an exemplary person. He is everything you hope your own son grows up to become. We're talking about a young man who has done everything right and worked relentlessly his entire life to achieve and push for greatness. We’re talking about the first human ever drafted in the top 10 in two major sports leagues, and who just completed the greatest single season in football history. You will not find even one former teammate or coach at any level in any sport who's played with Kyler Murray who has anything remotely negative to say about him, his leadership, or his work ethic."

Murray's interview skills have even been a topic of conversation among NFL insiders:

It's possible a team may have told Casserly something negative about Murray in hopes the report would cause the prospect to fall to that club in the draft. It's also possible an organization was turned off by Murray and chose not to share those same concerns with Riley and others.

Murray will have the opportunity to silence his critics by letting his game do the talking during Oklahoma's pro day on March 13.