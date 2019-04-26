Yodny Cajuste NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

MORGANTOWN, WV - SEPTEMBER 26: Yodny Cajuste #55 of the West Virginia Mountaineers in action during the game against the Maryland Terrapins on September 26, 2015 at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Athletic build with desired arm length (34") and the ability to use that length to keep defenders at bay.

—Natural athlete with fluid hips in pass protection; can slide, mirror or drop his weight to hold up against an anchor.

—Bends well with the flexibility to handle speed rushers and absorb contact.

—Quick processor who can read and react to different blitzes.

—Upside player who needs some development in his run blocking angles coming out of West Virginia, but he's ready to go in the passing game.

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't finish blocks through the whistle.

—Struggles to cross his opponent's face in run blocking.

—Play strength can be average.

—Rushers are able to get under his pads and bully him around.

—Quad injury suffered in predraft process could hurt his stock.

OVERALL

Big 12 offensive tackles get a bad reputation for not facing top-tier talent, but Cajuste has held up well in his biggest games. He's a smooth, fluid athlete with excellent movement upfield and laterally. An injury suffered while training could hurt his stock, but Cajuste looks like a future NFL starter at left tackle.

GRADE: 6.45 (ROUND 3 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Duane Brown 

