Report: Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster Agree to New Contracts with Steelers

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked to lock up their offensive line Thursday, reportedly agreeing to multi-year contracts with center Maurkice Pouncey and guard Ramon Foster.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Pouncey's deal is for three years and $29 million, while Foster's comes in at $8.25 million. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported an annual value of $11 million for Pouncey, which would make him the highest-paid center in football.

The discrepancy likely comes down to attainable bonuses in Pouncey's contract.

Pouncey, 29, made his seventh Pro Bowl in 2018 and was named second team All-Pro. He has been one of the NFL's best centers since the Steelers drafted him in 2010 and appears well on his way to a Hall of Fame career.

Even Antonio Brown, at odds with everyone within the Steelers organization, took time out earlier this month to heap praise upon Pouncey.

"Mi boy I love you ; can not explain the love you showed me since day 1 rookie roommates mama calling every game on Game day to say what today is?! Every time I hit the ground you was there picking me up," Brown wrote in an Instagram post. "Can not explain the love for you on and off the field mi boy! However it goes down continue to be the best center in the world encouraging everyone around you!"

Pouncey and Foster were among the vocal critics of Le'Veon Bell for not reporting to the team over displeasure at being franchise tagged.

Foster, 33, was set to become an unrestricted free agent. The 2009 undrafted free agent has gone on to become a vital cog in the Steelers offensive line for the better part of a decade, recording 131 starts and 146 appearances over the last 10 seasons.