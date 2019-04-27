Michael Dogbe NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—His play strength is apparent on film, carried throughout his entire frame and affirmed with his 32 bench-press reps at the NFL Scouting Combine.

—Has quick and athletic feet, especially when slanting, and he has solid balance upon contact to fight pressure on reach blocks and string out runs.

—Competitive toughness and hustle are his driving traits. He was recognized at Temple when he received a single-digit jersey number, reserved for the toughest players on the team.

—Has an athletic profile and the size (6'3", 280 lbs), strength and skill set that could play in multiple schemes.

—Has quick and active hands that, with continued coaching and development, could become a trump card when paired with the violence and power in his upper body.

WEAKNESSES

—He has a tendency to pop straight up on the snap, and it will cause serious leverage concerns, particularly if he's inside in a 4-3 scheme and facing double-teams.

—Pass-rushing success is more a product of opportunistic timing and schemes rather than a legitimate pass-rushing skill set or plan.

—Doesn't have the lower-body flexibility to bend the edge and be an outside pass-rushing option and will only find success inside.

—He'll stack offensive linemen out every once in a while at the line of scrimmage, but he struggles to disengage and will get tied up running with a blocker in his frame too often.

OVERALL

Michael Dogbe was recognized at Temple as a workout warrior and one of the toughest dudes on the team. As a fifth-year senior, he flashed some power, hustle and athleticism and looked like a fit as a tackle in a 3-4 scheme or a 3-technique in a 4-3.

He does need to address pad-level concerns that make dealing with double-teams significantly more difficult than it should be for someone with his size and strength. A good coach will make him a solid rotational starter, but Dogbe needs to refine his overall technique to compete in a league in which everyone is strong and fast.

GRADE: 5.50 (ROUND 6 — BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Mario Edwards Jr.