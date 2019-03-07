Report: Manchester United Fan Attacked and Stabbed After PSG UCL Game

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

A Manchester United supporter was reportedly attacked and stabbed in Paris after the UEFA Champions League game at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Sky Sports News reported the 44-year-old man was protecting a female United supporter when their taxi driver allegedly threatened them with a knife.

The driver reportedly took offence to the United fans singing in celebration after Marcus Rashford's injury-time winner in the 3-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain.

Four supporters were in the car and the attack allegedly occurred as the driver attempted to remove the fans from his vehicle.

The victim reportedly was stabbed in the chest with "a large blade" and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Per Sky Sports News, the supporter underwent surgery to remove "blood on his lung," and a suspect was arrested on Thursday. The weapon has not yet been recovered.