Marquise Brown NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

STRENGTHS



—Fantastic yards-after-catch receiver who dominated in the wide-open Oklahoma scheme; great athlete with eye-opening speed.

—Easy mover with quick, light feet; able to sink his hips and transition through cuts in his route or with the ball in his hands.

—Acceleration is off the charts; can take a quick pass and be at top speed in matter of steps to run from defenders.

—Legit deep threat with the home run speed to keep the attention of two defenders; will be an immediate weapon in a deep passing game.

—Has return potential from his JUCO days; speed, vision and open-field running ability would translate well to screen or return game.

—Showed fearless ability going over the middle and attempted to play while hurt.

WEAKNESSES



—Lisfranc injury suffered late in the season kept him from working out predraft.

—Very small, lean frame (5'9", 166 lbs) that gives rise to concerns about durability.

—Former JUCO player with just two years of production at OU—in both of which he benefited from a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

—Route tree looks limited in the OU scheme; made his money more on quick hitters and go routes.

—Small body means he's not posting up defensive backs and fighting for the ball; doesn't make many catches in traffic.

OVERALL



Marquise Brown, Antonio Brown's cousin, plays a lot like his more famous family member. Concerns about size and durability could hurt "Hollywood" on draft day, but before he went down with the Lisfranc, many scouts considered him a potential top-15 selection thanks to his speed and playmaking ability.

GRADE: 6.99 (ROUND 2—ROOKIE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: DeSean Jackson