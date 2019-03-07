Jordan Howard Trade Rumors: 'Multiple' Teams Approached Bears About RB

Jordan Howard Trade Rumors: 'Multiple' Teams Approached Bears About RBMarch 7, 2019
Jordan Howard may be wearing a new uniform in the 2019 season.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Multiple teams approached the Chicago Bears at the combine last week and discussed a potential trade" for Howard, with "discussions ongoing."
Did the Bears Make a Mistake Not Trading Howard Last Season?