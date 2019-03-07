Jordan Howard Trade Rumors: 'Multiple' Teams Approached Bears About RB

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 06: Jordan Howard #24 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jordan Howard may be wearing a new uniform in the 2019 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Multiple teams approached the Chicago Bears at the combine last week and discussed a potential trade" for Howard, with "discussions ongoing."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Did the Bears Make a Mistake Not Trading Howard Last Season?

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Did the Bears Make a Mistake Not Trading Howard Last Season?

    Bryan Perez
    via Bears Wire

    ESPN Predicts Bears Won't Re-Sign Bryce Callahan

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    ESPN Predicts Bears Won't Re-Sign Bryce Callahan

    Bryan Perez
    via Bears Wire

    How Bears Fans Learned to Stop Worrying

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    How Bears Fans Learned to Stop Worrying

    Windy City Gridiron
    via Windy City Gridiron

    Combine Disappoints Who Should Still Be High on Boards

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Combine Disappoints Who Should Still Be High on Boards

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report