Will Grier NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' Pick

STRENGTHS

—Mature leader who has grown and learned from mistakes that led to dismissal from Florida.

—Went toe-to-toe with Kyler Murray and the Oklahoma defense in 2018. Showing his ability to play big in big games.

—Puts good air and touch on his deep balls so that receivers can make plays. Can also reach back for a little more velocity when needed.

—Moves well in the pocket and doesn't evade too early. Will stay in and take his licks.

WEAKNESSES

—Inflated production in the high-powered West Virginia offense. Many teams will want to question pre-snap reads with him on the board.

—Slow elongated motion allows defenders to jump routes.

—Tries to fit the ball in tight windows but lacks the arm talent.

—Had a poor showing at the Senior Bowl and the combine before turning in a good pro day.

OVERALL



Will Grier has a gunslinger's mindset with a game manager's tools. And that does not mean he won't be a successful starter in the NFL. But he will have to take fewer chances at the next level and learn how to play within his skill set. He brings a maturity and eagerness to prepare that most quarterbacks will not have as rookies, and he would be best suited as a Round 3 or 4 guy who can sit and develop while providing solid spot starts in his career.

GRADE: 5.90 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Case Keenum