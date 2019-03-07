Dak Prescott's Dog Could Be Put Down After Escaping Home, Biting Neighbor

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks across the field after an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

A pit bull owned by Dak Prescott could be euthanized after it escaped and attacked a woman, according to TMZ Sports.

The dog was quarantined for 10 days, and now the case is in the hands of the City of Frisco (Texas) Municipal Court, which will determine whether it is a "dangerous dog."

If the dog is found to be dangerous, it could be moved outside city limits or put to sleep.

According to CBS 21 DFW, the incident took place in February when Prescott's dog got loose and fought with another dog. Officers were called to the scene, but the neighbor was bitten when attempting to intervene.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog was brought to the Collin County Animal Shelter and will reportedly remain there until the case is resolved.

Prescott posted a picture of himself with his dog on his Instagram page last July.

