Redskins Rumors: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Signs Contract, Ends Retirement

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie #45 of the Oakland Raiders is called for pass interference on Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of an NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 10, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is back in the NFL.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the veteran cornerback agreed to a contract with the Washington Redskins on Friday. Terms were not immediately disclosed. 

Rodgers-Cromartie has had an interesting year. In late October, while he was a member of the Oakland Raiders, he announced his retirement from the NFL in an Instagram post (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com):

"Today I retire, today my NFL journey ends, and I thank God for keep(ing) me all these years. A kid with one kid and no college offers lasted 11 years in the NFL. I played in Super Bowls, pro bowls, (and) did many more in this league. I'm at peace with my decision. Y'all may not understand and that's kool!!! I wanna thank everyone for their support. Never forget MR. Ooouu himself. Yessuh!!!"

In March, though, Rapoport reported the 32-year-old wanted to play in the NFL again:

Rodgers-Cromartie is a two-time Pro Bowler who has registered 451 tackles, 30 interceptions and six defensive touchdowns in his career. However, he went from being a starter in 2018 to barely playing before he chose to retire. 

For the season, he posted eight tackles and a forced fumble, earning a mediocre grade of 67.0 from Pro Football Focus.

Rodgers-Cromartie is no longer a Pro Bowl-caliber player, and he may not even be a starter at this point in his career. But he's a solid veteran who should bolster Washington's cornerback depth who can complement Josh Norman and Fabian Moreau in 2019.  

