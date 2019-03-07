Willian, Chelsea Dominate Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 in Europa League 1st Leg

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Willian of Chelsea celebrates scoring their 2nd goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 First Leg match between Chelsea and Dynamo Kyiv at Stamford Bridge on March 7, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea defeated Dynamo Kiev 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 clash in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Pedro linked with Olivier Giroud to score after 17 minutes and a well-executed free-kick saw Willian hit the back of the net after 65 minutes.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was once again left on the bench, but the winger came on in the final stages and made it 3-0 in the 90th minute.

It was a simple night for the Premier League side, who should advance from the second leg after a satisfactory performance at Stamford Bridge. 

                                                                                                            

What's Next?

Chelsea and Kiev both feature on Sunday. The Blues are in Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, while Dynamo welcome bottom side FC Arsenal Kyiv in the Ukrainian Premier League.

                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

