Neymar Reportedly Was 'Restrained by PSG Staff' After Loss to Manchester United

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Neymar reportedly had to be "restrained by Paris Saint-Germain staff" on Wednesday after watching his team crash out of the UEFA Champions League against Manchester United.

United defeated PSG 3-1 in France, aided by a penalty awarded using the video assistant referee (VAR) in the dying embers of the second leg.

According to French radio station RMC (h/t Ed Malyon of The Independent), the PSG superstar attempted to confront referee Damir Skomina after the final whistle, but he was stopped by club officials.

Neymar missed the knockout match due to injury, but he was visible on the sideline as United qualified for the quarter-finals in dramatic circumstances on away goals.

RMC (h/t Malyon) reported: "Neymar ended up in the corridor trying to get to the referees office before being restrained by members of PSG staff."

The home side were undone by Marcus Rashford's penalty, with PSG attempting to see the second leg out with a slim 3-2 advantage on aggregate:

United had taken a shock lead after just two minutes as Romelu Lukaku slid his effort home, but Juan Bernat soon equalised for the Ligue 1 champions.

Lukaku grabbed his brace after capitalising on a Gianluigi Buffon mistake after 30 minutes, allowing Rashford his moment of glory in the third minute of injury time.

Neymar commented on the VAR decision via his Instagram story (h/t Goal): "That is a disgrace! And UEFA still pick four guys who know nothing about football to review the VAR decision in slow motion...that handball simply doesn't exist! How do you handball behind your back? Ahh.. go f--k yourselves."

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

The VAR intervention was one of the most controversial decisions since the implementation of the system in world football. The ball did clearly strike Presnel Kimpembe's arm, but the player had turned his back on Diogo Dalot's shot.

ESPN FC's Dale Johnson said he believed the referee got the decision right:

Speaking to RMC Sport (h/t Jeorge Bird of MailOnline) after the game, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said he still supported the use of VAR: "Yes, clearly, I'm for the VAR. But I feel that the shot is not (on target) and if you make a shot that is not (on target) it does not make sense to get a penalty."

PSG's Champions League campaign disappointed once again, and Neymar's recent injury robbed them of the talisman they needed over both legs.

United march on to the next round, becoming the first team in the Champions League knockouts to qualify after losing the first leg by two or more goals.