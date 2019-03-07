NJPW, WCW, WWE, ROH Legend Jushin Thunder Liger to Retire at Tokyo Dome in 2020

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Wrestling legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger announced Thursday that he will officially retire next year, with his final match taking place at the Tokyo Dome in January 2020:

The 54-year-old Liger held a press conference to discuss his plans, which will include a final send-off at Wrestle Kingdom 14, New Japan Pro-Wrestling's biggest show of the year:

Liger's career began in 1984, and he has competed for the past 35 years, establishing himself as arguably the greatest junior heavyweight of all time.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.