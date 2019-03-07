Bayern Munich 'Not Afraid of Liverpool,' Says Franck Ribery Ahead of UCL 2nd Leg

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are "feeling positive" ahead of their UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg against Liverpool and are "not afraid" of the Reds, according to Franck Ribery.

The two sides are locked at 0-0 after a goalless draw in the first leg at Anfield.

Given their home advantage in Wednesday's second leg, Bayern are arguably slight favourites to advance to the quarter-finals, but their lack of an away goal could count against them.

Ribery said the German champions are confident of getting past Jurgen Klopp's side, per Bild (h/t Chris Burton of Goal):

"We are feeling positive and will be playing at home. Liverpool have a strong side but we are Bayern. We have confidence in our ability and are not afraid of Liverpool. If we play together and fight, then we can move into the quarter-finals. We have a real chance."

The French playmaker added he is fit to start the game after only being afforded 10 minutes from the bench in the opening leg, and he explained he is "really motivated" due to the "very special feeling" of the Champions League.

Looking at the respective form of the two sides, Bayern should edge next week's clash.

Niko Kovac's side have dragged themselves level with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga after winning 11 of their last 12 games in the German top flight.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool, meanwhile, have not really got going in 2019 and have lost a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

They are now one point behind leaders Manchester City after winning just four league games from nine since the turn of the year.

However, the Merseyside outfit have an impressive record in the Champions League and often raise their game on the biggest European nights.

They reached the final last year in hugely impressive style despite finishing fourth in the Premier League.

Equally, home advantage has not counted for much in the Champions League in recent days, with Real Madrid, Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain all going out of the competition following home losses.

Bayern's clash with Liverpool is the most finely poised of the remaining last-16 ties in Europe's elite club tournament, and their meeting at the Allianz Arena next week is set to be a momentous occasion.